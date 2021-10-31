Geode Capital Management LLC Has $23.73 Million Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,124,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,290 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Switch worth $23,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 85.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter valued at $434,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 100.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,243,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,219,000 after acquiring an additional 623,751 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 937.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 49,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.91 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rob Roy sold 119,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $3,094,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,526 shares of company stock valued at $39,805,213 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Switch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

