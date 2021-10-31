Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,581,451 Shares of Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,946,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,581,451 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Senseonics were worth $22,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,637,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,834,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 258,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Senseonics by 3,569.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 62,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

SENS stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.55. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $5.56.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $3.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SENS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senseonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 215,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $755,114.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of implantable continuous glucose monitoring system for people with diabetes. Its primary product is the brand Eversense, a gluscose monitoring device which includes sensor, smart transmitter, and mobile application. The company was founded on June 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Germantown, MD.

