Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $24,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 596,165 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after buying an additional 341,909 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 780,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,391,000 after buying an additional 220,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after buying an additional 213,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 827,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after buying an additional 139,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NYSE BHLB opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $28.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,230 shares of company stock worth $246,828 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

