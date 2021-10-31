Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 37,444 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,051,312 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 37,444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OCFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $145,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at $340,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens raised OceanFirst Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $25.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 20.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,140.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC).

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.