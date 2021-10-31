Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.600-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.52 billion-$18.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.47 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.86.

NYSE:GPC opened at $131.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $88.99 and a 52-week high of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day moving average is $126.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

