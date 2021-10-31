Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $212,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,407,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Gentex by 11.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,758,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,749,000 after buying an additional 481,667 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Gentex by 32.1% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,051,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,959,000 after buying an additional 741,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gentex by 43.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,394,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after buying an additional 723,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.54.

GNTX opened at $35.39 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $278,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

