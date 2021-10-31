FY2023 EPS Estimates for Angion Biomedica Corp. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Angion Biomedica in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.54) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.25). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Angion Biomedica’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

ANGN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Angion Biomedica from $40.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Angion Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Angion Biomedica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ANGN opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.76. Angion Biomedica has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $124.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.77.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Angion Biomedica Company Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

