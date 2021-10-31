FY2022 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Lifted by DA Davidson

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.90.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $47.16 on Friday. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $52.46. The company has a market capitalization of $980.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.46 per share, for a total transaction of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 288.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,944 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HomeStreet by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 221,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

