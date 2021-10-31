FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Tate & Lyle plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tate & Lyle in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tate & Lyle’s FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.