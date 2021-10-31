FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Ryder System, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ryder System in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $8.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.10.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on R. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens increased their price target on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

NYSE R opened at $84.95 on Friday. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Ryder System by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

