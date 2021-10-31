FY2021 EPS Estimates for Republic First Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Republic First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Republic First Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Republic First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 13.21%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBK opened at $3.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Republic First Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRBK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 15,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Republic First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

