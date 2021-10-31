FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Decreased by Analyst

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $4.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Hasbro has a 12 month low of $81.69 and a 12 month high of $104.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 241.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.