FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the business services provider will earn $5.59 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.57. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $98.49 on Friday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.43.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

