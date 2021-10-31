FY2021 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:CHRW)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $6.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.62. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.79.

CHRW stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $104.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.74.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

