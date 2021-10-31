FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $107.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $96.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $26.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $109.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $127.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,122.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,960.92 on Friday. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,601.57 and a 1 year high of $2,973.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,819.59 and a 200 day moving average of $2,588.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Amundi purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $595,998,000. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

