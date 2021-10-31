FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Issued By Oppenheimer

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $3.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.55. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

ST has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

NYSE:ST opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.74 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $1,173,258.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 259,937 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $5,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

