FY2021 Earnings Estimate for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issued By Wedbush

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for General Motors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $6.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.28. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

NYSE GM opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $64.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.87 and a 200-day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.