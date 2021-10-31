FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Central Pacific Financial Corp. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CPF)

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Central Pacific Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of CPF opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.21. Central Pacific Financial has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $768.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Central Pacific Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

