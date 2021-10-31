FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By Cormark

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a report issued on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.09.

CS opened at C$5.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.25. Capstone Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$6.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72.

In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 255,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.51, for a total value of C$1,405,936.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,648,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,086,612.11. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,367,118.04. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,137,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,613.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

