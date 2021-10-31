Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FUTU. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.21.

Futu stock opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.27. Futu has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $204.25.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $203.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Futu will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Futu by 266.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

