FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.500-$6.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.75 billion-$2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.75 billion.FTI Consulting also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.00-6.50 EPS.

FTI Consulting stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.92. 317,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,155. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $95.79 and a 1 year high of $149.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.76.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that FTI Consulting will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

