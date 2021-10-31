Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FRONTLINE LTD’s business strategy is primarily based upon the following principles: emphasising operational safety and quality maintenance for all of its vessels; complying with all current and proposed environmental regulations; outsourcing technical operations and crewing; achieving low operational costs of vessels; achieving high utilisation of its vessels; competitive financing arrangements; and develop relationship to main charterers. “

FRO has been the subject of several other reports. Danske upgraded Frontline from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.70 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Frontline in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.18.

FRO opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontline by 303.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

