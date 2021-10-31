Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $31,600.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $15.65 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,481,000. Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,037,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $33,688,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

ULCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.