Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.58

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.58 and last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.72.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 201,714.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 171,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 441.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 19.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 506,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,670,000 after purchasing an additional 80,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

