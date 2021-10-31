freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

