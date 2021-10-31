freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,900 shares, a growth of 155.8% from the September 30th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS FRTAF opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86.
About freenet
