Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Group plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,000 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the September 30th total of 508,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Frasers Group stock remained flat at $$8.08 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90. Frasers Group has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $8.08.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

