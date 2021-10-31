Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

FELE opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $89.27.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.68 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 9.03%. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Electric will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock valued at $881,383 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,355,000 after buying an additional 218,270 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,977,000 after purchasing an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,962,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,694,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

