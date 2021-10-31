Frank Slootman Sells 41,674 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 41,674 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $14,591,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.46, for a total value of $21,165,177.78.

On Monday, September 20th, Frank Slootman sold 63,093 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.74, for a total value of $19,668,611.82.

On Thursday, August 26th, Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16.

On Friday, August 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.10, for a total value of $8,142,022.60.

Shares of SNOW opened at $353.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion and a PE ratio of -116.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.33. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.71 and a 1 year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.60.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

