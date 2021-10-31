Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.
FWRD stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.
