Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) PT Raised to $135.00 at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

FWRD stock opened at $100.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.14. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $61.46 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.49.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 736.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

