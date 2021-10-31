Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

