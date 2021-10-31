Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOJCY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.75.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

