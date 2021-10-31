Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. 1,910,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,061. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

