Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTAI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

NYSE:FTAI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.11. 1,910,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,061. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.50.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.47). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -153.49%.

In other Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors news, Director Martin Tuchman purchased 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.