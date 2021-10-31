Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 31.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

NYSE FTV traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,579,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,383. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.88 and a 52-week high of $76.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

