Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Position Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,340 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $11,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortis by 2.8% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $47.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

