Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,194 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 31.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,723 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 128,366 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 104.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $17.08 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

