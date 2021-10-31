FORA Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 385.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE THC opened at $71.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.60. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 2.58.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on THC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

