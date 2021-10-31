FORA Capital LLC Purchases 5,928 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 122.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 368.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $16,472,020.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,974,122 shares of company stock valued at $538,715,994 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.52 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

