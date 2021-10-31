FORA Capital LLC Invests $433,000 in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total value of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $1,638,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,916 shares of company stock worth $37,267,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FND. Barclays boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.53.

Shares of FND opened at $135.92 on Friday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $138.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

