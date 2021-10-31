FORA Capital LLC Invests $410,000 in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Schrödinger by 37.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $18,902,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the second quarter valued at about $2,086,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.