FORA Capital LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in HDFC Bank by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 18,862 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in HDFC Bank by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 31,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in HDFC Bank by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 361,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,443,000 after buying an additional 33,790 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 578.0% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,328,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $71.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $56.86 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.27 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

