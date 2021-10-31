FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 770.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Jabil by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Raymond James increased their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $64.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $624,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,337 shares of company stock valued at $8,387,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

