Fmr LLC Grows Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in UGI by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 71,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 33.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in UGI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI opened at $43.41 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.