Fmr LLC Grows Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,254 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 515.22 and a beta of -0.15. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

