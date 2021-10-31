Fmr LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $271.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.01 and its 200 day moving average is $256.34. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $189.92 and a 12 month high of $272.30.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

