Fmr LLC Acquires 7,000 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $6,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMNB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

AMNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a market cap of $403.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $40.34.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.