Fmr LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $6,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,932,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. Bank of America downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.94.

Shares of CLB opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.86. Core Laboratories has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 3.19.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

