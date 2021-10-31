Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Short Interest Update

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,000 shares, a drop of 46.8% from the September 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 207,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of FLUX stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 190.10% and a negative net margin of 60.55%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter worth $147,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the second quarter worth $328,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 52,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 6,625 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flux Power by 44.2% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 25,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares during the period. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLUX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

