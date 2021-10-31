Flux Market Capitalization Tops $115.44 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last week, Flux has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. One Flux coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00000877 BTC on exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $115.44 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00289412 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00107218 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.66 or 0.00151858 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Flux Coin Profile

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 218,007,155 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars.

