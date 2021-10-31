Fluity (FLTY) Market Cap Hits $365,671.36

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Fluity has a market capitalization of $365,671.36 and approximately $2.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded down 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00068929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00069907 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.60 or 0.00097149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,123.91 or 0.99596477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,359.12 or 0.06988506 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00023604 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,951,370 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Buying and Selling Fluity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

