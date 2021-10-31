Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.12. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five Star Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

FSBC opened at $27.42 on Friday. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.